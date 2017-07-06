BCG Vaccine Market Size, Share, Analysis, Trend & Forecast 2017

"BCG Vaccine is a vaccine primarily used against tuberculosis. Tuberculosis is a serious infection, which affects the lungs and sometimes other parts of the body, such as the bones, joints and kidneys. The bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine has existed for 80 years and is one of the most widely used of all current vaccines, reading >80%of neonates and infants in countries where it is part of the national childhood immunization programme.

Besides, BCG Vaccine is also used to treat a certain type of bladder cancer. Bladder cancer is the growth of abnormal or cancerous cells on the inner lining of the bladder wall. BCG helps prevent the cancer from coming back in the bladder lining, and also reduces the risk of it becoming invasive."

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the BCG Vaccine in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Merck

Sanofi Pasteur

Japan BCG Lab

China National Biotec

Serum Institute of India

Intervax

GSBPL

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Immune BCG

Therapy BCG

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

