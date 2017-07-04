EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Ammonium Bromide Market Report in 2017

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Ammonium Bromide for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Ammonium Bromide market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Ammonium Bromide sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Albemarle

Chemtura

ICL

Jordan Bromine

Great Lakes

Perekop Bromine

Morre-TEC

Dhruv Chem

American Elements

R.S.A Corporation

Visual Pharma Chem

Honjo Chemical

Dhara Fine Chem

Tenor Chemical

Yogi Intermediate

Sandvik Materials Technology

Tanaka Ai

Longwei Industrial

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K MT), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/MT), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Pharmaceutical Grade

Chemical Grade

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume (K MT), market share and growth rate of Ammonium Bromide for each application, including

Medical

Photosensitive Emulsion

Fire Retardant

Stone Printing

Other

Table of Contents

1 Ammonium Bromide Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ammonium Bromide

1.2 Classification of Ammonium Bromide

1.2.1 EMEA Ammonium Bromide Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 EMEA Ammonium Bromide Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.2.4 Chemical Grade

1.3 EMEA Ammonium Bromide Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 EMEA Ammonium Bromide Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Photosensitive Emulsion

1.3.4 Fire Retardant

1.3.5 Stone Printing

1.3.6 Other

1.4 EMEA Ammonium Bromide Market by Region

1.4.1 EMEA Ammonium Bromide Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Middle East Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

