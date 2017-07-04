EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Diethanolamine Market Report 2017

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

BASF

Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

AkzoNobel

Nippon Shokubai

INEOS

KH Chemicals

Helm AG

Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals

OUCC

Maoming Petro-chemcial Shihua

CNGC China North Chemcial Industruies

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K MT), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/MT), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Ethylene Oxide Ammonia Method

Formaldehyde Cyanohydrin Catalytic Hydrogenation

Chloroethanol Ammonia Method

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume (K MT), market share and growth rate of Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) for each application, including

Herbicides

Detergents

Personal Care

Textile Finishing

Others

