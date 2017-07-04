EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Diethanolamine Market Report 2017

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)
Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;
Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;
Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.
EMEA Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
BASF
Dow Chemical Company
Huntsman Corporation
AkzoNobel
Nippon Shokubai
INEOS
KH Chemicals
Helm AG
Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals
OUCC
Maoming Petro-chemcial Shihua
CNGC China North Chemcial Industruies
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K MT), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/MT), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Ethylene Oxide Ammonia Method
Formaldehyde Cyanohydrin Catalytic Hydrogenation
Chloroethanol Ammonia Method
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume (K MT), market share and growth rate of Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) for each application, including
Herbicides
Detergents
Personal Care
Textile Finishing
Others
Table of Contents
1 Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2)
1.2 Classification of Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2)
1.2.1 EMEA Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)
1.2.2 EMEA Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Ethylene Oxide Ammonia Method
1.2.4 Formaldehyde Cyanohydrin Catalytic Hydrogenation
1.2.5 Chloroethanol Ammonia Method
1.2.6 Others
1.3 EMEA Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) Market by Application/End Users
1.3.1 EMEA Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022
1.3.2 Herbicides
1.3.3 Detergents
1.3.4 Personal Care
1.3.5 Textile Finishing
1.3.6 Others
