EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Gum Base Market Information Report 2017

ReportsMonitor.Com Adds EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Gum Base Market Report 2017 to Its Database.
Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Gum Base for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)
Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;
Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;
Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.
EMEA Gum Base market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Gum Base sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Wrigley
Cafosa
Gumbase
Arcor Group
Cloetta
Fimcobase
Gumcorp (pvt) Ltd.
Gumlink Confectionery Company
Mondel?z International
Remik
Perfetti Van Melle
Maykim
Lotte
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K MT), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/MT), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
SBR
Butyl Rubber
Polyisobutylene
Resins
Waxes
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume (K MT), market share and growth rate of Gum Base for each application, including
Bubble Gum
Chewing Gum
Other
Table of Contents
EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Gum Base Market Report 2017
1 Gum Base Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gum Base
1.2 Classification of Gum Base
1.2.1 EMEA Gum Base Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)
1.2.2 EMEA Gum Base Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 SBR
1.2.4 Butyl Rubber
1.2.5 Polyisobutylene
1.2.6 Resins
1.2.7 Waxes
1.2.8 Other
1.3 EMEA Gum Base Market by Application/End Users
1.3.1 EMEA Gum Base Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022
1.3.2 Bubble Gum
1.3.3 Chewing Gum
1.3.4 Other
1.4 EMEA Gum Base Market by Region
1.4.1 EMEA Gum Base Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Middle East Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 Africa Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 EMEA Market Size (Value and Volume) of Gum Base (2012-2022)
1.5.1 EMEA Gum Base Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
1.5.2 EMEA Gum Base Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Product Picture of Gum Base
Figure EMEA Gum Base Sales Volume (K MT) by Type (2012-2022)
Figure EMEA Gum Base Sales Volume Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
Figure SBR Product Picture
Figure Butyl Rubber Product Picture
Figure Polyisobutylene Product Picture
Figure Resins Product Picture
Figure Waxes Product Picture
Figure Other Product Picture
Figure EMEA Gum Base Sales Volume (K MT) by Application (2012-2022)
Figure EMEA Sales Market Share of Gum Base by Application in 2016
Figure Bubble Gum Examples
Table Key Downstream Customer in Bubble Gum
Figure Chewing Gum Examples
Table Key Downstream Customer in Chewing Gum
Figure Other Examples
