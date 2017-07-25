EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Gum Base Market Information Report 2017

ReportsMonitor.Com Adds EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Gum Base Market Report 2017 to Its Database.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Gum Base for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Gum Base market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Gum Base sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Wrigley

Cafosa

Gumbase

Arcor Group

Cloetta

Fimcobase

Gumcorp (pvt) Ltd.

Gumlink Confectionery Company

Mondel?z International

Remik

Perfetti Van Melle

Maykim

Lotte

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K MT), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/MT), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

SBR

Butyl Rubber

Polyisobutylene

Resins

Waxes

Other

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.reportsmonitor.com/request-sample/?post=240865

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume (K MT), market share and growth rate of Gum Base for each application, including

Bubble Gum

Chewing Gum

Other

Table of Contents

EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Gum Base Market Report 2017

1 Gum Base Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gum Base

1.2 Classification of Gum Base

1.2.1 EMEA Gum Base Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 EMEA Gum Base Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 SBR

1.2.4 Butyl Rubber

1.2.5 Polyisobutylene

1.2.6 Resins

1.2.7 Waxes

1.2.8 Other

1.3 EMEA Gum Base Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 EMEA Gum Base Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022

1.3.2 Bubble Gum

1.3.3 Chewing Gum

1.3.4 Other

1.4 EMEA Gum Base Market by Region

1.4.1 EMEA Gum Base Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Middle East Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 Africa Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 EMEA Market Size (Value and Volume) of Gum Base (2012-2022)

1.5.1 EMEA Gum Base Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 EMEA Gum Base Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

BROWSE FULL TABLE OF CONTENTS and REPORT DESCRIPTION @ https://www.reportsmonitor.com/emea-europe-middle-east-and-africa-gum-base-market-report-2017/

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Product Picture of Gum Base

Figure EMEA Gum Base Sales Volume (K MT) by Type (2012-2022)

Figure EMEA Gum Base Sales Volume Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

Figure SBR Product Picture

Figure Butyl Rubber Product Picture

Figure Polyisobutylene Product Picture

Figure Resins Product Picture

Figure Waxes Product Picture

Figure Other Product Picture

Figure EMEA Gum Base Sales Volume (K MT) by Application (2012-2022)

Figure EMEA Sales Market Share of Gum Base by Application in 2016

Figure Bubble Gum Examples

Table Key Downstream Customer in Bubble Gum

Figure Chewing Gum Examples

Table Key Downstream Customer in Chewing Gum

Figure Other Examples

About Us:

Reports Monitor (ReportsMonitor.com) is a platform to meet the market research and business intelligence requirements. Our aim is to change the dynamics of the Market Research industry by providing quality intelligence backed by data. Your requirement for market forecasting is fulfilled by our exclusive quantitative and analytics driven intelligence. We have a vast collection of reports, covering maximum industries worldwide. Our process is meticulously planned and executed in order to use maximum resources and explore the market for getting genuine insights. Decision makers can now rely on our distinct data gathering methods to get factual market forecasting and detailed analysis.

Contact Us:

Jay Matthews

Direct: +1 513 549-5911



Email: sales@reportsmonitor.com

Website: www.reportsmonitor.com

Vind ik leuk: Like Laden…