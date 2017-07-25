EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Kraft Papers Market Intelligence Report 2017

ReportsMonitor.Com Adds EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Kraft Papers Market Report 2017 to Its Database.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Kraft Papers for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Kraft Papers market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Kraft Papers sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

The Mondi Group

BillerudKorsnas AB

KapStone Paper and Packaging

Segezha Group

Gascogne SA

Tolko Industries

Canfor Corporation

Nordic Paper Holding

Natron-Hayat

Horizon Pulp & Paper

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K MT), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/MT), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

White

Brown

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume (K MT), market share and growth rate of Kraft Papers for each application, including

Cement and Building Materials

Chemicals Industry

Feed Industry

Food Industry

Other

Table of Contents

EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Kraft Papers Market Report 2017

1 Kraft Papers Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Kraft Papers

1.2 Classification of Kraft Papers

1.2.1 EMEA Kraft Papers Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 EMEA Kraft Papers Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 White

1.2.4 Brown

1.3 EMEA Kraft Papers Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 EMEA Kraft Papers Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022

1.3.2 Cement and Building Materials

1.3.3 Chemicals Industry

1.3.4 Feed Industry

1.3.5 Food Industry

1.3.6 Other

1.4 EMEA Kraft Papers Market by Region

1.4.1 EMEA Kraft Papers Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Middle East Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 Africa Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 EMEA Market Size (Value and Volume) of Kraft Papers (2012-2022)

1.5.1 EMEA Kraft Papers Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 EMEA Kraft Papers Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

List of Tables and Figures

Figure EMEA Kraft Papers Sales Volume (K MT) by Type (2012-2022)

Figure EMEA Kraft Papers Sales Volume Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

Figure White Product Picture

Figure Brown Product Picture

Figure EMEA Kraft Papers Sales Volume (K MT) by Application (2012-2022)

Figure EMEA Sales Market Share of Kraft Papers by Application in 2016

Figure Cement and Building Materials Examples

Table Key Downstream Customer in Cement and Building Materials

Figure Chemicals Industry Examples

Table Key Downstream Customer in Chemicals Industry

Figure Feed Industry Examples

Table Key Downstream Customer in Feed Industry

Figure Food Industry Examples

Table Key Downstream Customer in Food Industry

Figure Other Examples

