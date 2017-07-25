Europe, Middle East and Africa Airbag Target Market Analysis Report

ReportsMonitor.com has added EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Airbag Market Report 2017 to its database of market research reports.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Airbag for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Airbag market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Airbag sales volume (K Units), price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Autoliv

Takata

ZF TRW

Toyoda Gosei

KSS

Hyundai Mobis

Nihon Plast

Ashimori

East Joy Long

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Driver Front Airbag

Passenger Front Airbag

Front Side Airbag

Rear Side Airbag

Center Airbag

Knee Airbag

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume (K Units), market share and growth rate of Airbag for each application, including

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

