Europe Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes Industry Size, Share, Growth, Analysis

Unlike stationary equipment, portable x-ray equipment is suited to a variety of applications foe its convenience such as IED and explosives detection, security inspections, weapons detection.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes in Europe market, especially in Germany, UK, France, Russia, and Italy. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Teledyne ICM

Vidisco

Nuctech

Scanna

Aribex

3DX-RAY

Shanghai Eastimage Equipment

Logos Imaging LLC

Market Segment by Countries, covering

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Market Segment by Type, covers

Computer Radiography (CR) imaging

Digital Radiography Flat Panel

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Baggage & Parcel Inspection

Personnel Screening

Explosives & Narcotics Detection

Others

There are 17 Chapters to deeply display the Europe Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes market.

Chapter 1, to describe Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Europe, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the Europe market by countries, covering Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes, for each country, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 12, Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

Chapter 14, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 15, to describe Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

Chapter 16 and 17, to describe Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Table of Contents Market Overview

3 Europe Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 Europe Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Europe Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Europe Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes Price by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 5 Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Market Competition Trend

4 Europe Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes Market Analysis by Countries (2012-2017)

4.1 Europe Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes Sales Market Share by Countries (2012-2017)

4.2 Europe Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes Sales by Countries (2012-2017)

4.3 Europe Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes Revenue (Value) by Countries (2012-2017)

5 Europe Market Segmentation Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes by Type

5.1 Europe Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.1.1 Europe Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.1.2 Europe Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.2 Computer Radiography (CR) imaging Sales Growth and Price

5.2.1 Europe Computer Radiography (CR) imaging Sales Growth (2012-2017)

5.2.2 Europe Computer Radiography (CR) imaging Price (2012-2017)

5.3 Digital Radiography Flat Panel Sales Growth and Price

5.3.1 Europe Digital Radiography Flat Panel Sales Growth (2012-2017)

5.3.2 Europe Digital Radiography Flat Panel Price (2012-2017)

6 Europe Market Segmentation Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes by Application

6.1 Europe Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes Sales Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

