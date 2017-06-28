Europe Sodium Bicarbonate Market Trends and Overview

Sodium Bicarbonate is a chemical compound with the formula NaHCO3. It is a salt composed of sodium ions and bicarbonate ions. Sodium bicarbonate is used in a wide range of applications including food, feed, pharmaceuticals, air pollution control, personal care products, etc.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Sodium Bicarbonate in Europe market, especially in Germany, UK, France, Russia, and Italy. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Solvay

Church & Dwight

Natural Soda

Novacarb

Tata Chemicals

FMC Corporation

Natrium Products

Tosoh Corporation

Asahi

Inner Mongolia Yuanxing

Yuhua Chemical

Qingdao Soda Ash

Haohua Honghe Chemical

Hailian Sanyii

Tianjin Bohua YongLi Chemical Industry

Lengshuijiang Xianhe Chemical

Shandong Haihua Group

Hebei Huachen Pharmaceutical

Inner Mongolia Ortork Banner Shuangxin Chemical

Lianyungang Doda Ash

Xuyue

Market Segment by Countries, covering

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Market Segment by Type, covers

Technical Grade

Medical Grade

Food Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Feed Industry

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Flue Gas Treatment

Chemicals Industry

Other

There are 17 Chapters to deeply display the Europe Sodium Bicarbonate market.

Chapter 1, to describe Sodium Bicarbonate Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Sodium Bicarbonate, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Europe, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the Europe market by countries, covering Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Sodium Bicarbonate, for each country, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 12, Sodium Bicarbonate market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

Chapter 14, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 15, to describe Sodium Bicarbonate sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

Chapter 16 and 17, to describe Sodium Bicarbonate Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

