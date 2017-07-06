Global Cetirizine Hydrochloride Market 2017 Forecast to 2022 – Reports Monitor

"Cetirizine Hydrochloride (trade names Zirtec, Zyrtec, Reactine) is a second-generation antihistamine used in the treatment of hay fever, allergies, angioedema, and urticaria.[1] It is a major metabolite of hydroxyzine, and a racemic selective H1 receptor antagonist.
Second-generation antihistamines like cetirizine are less able to cross the blood–brain barrier and therefore have diminished effects on the central nervous system compared to first-generation drugs: for instance they are less likely to induce drowsiness or to interfere with memory formation."
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Cetirizine Hydrochloride in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
To Browse Complete report visit @ https://www.reportsmonitor.com/global-north-america-europe-and-asia-pacific-south-america-middle-east-and-africa-cetirizine-hydrochloride-market-2017-forecast-to-2022/
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
UCB Pharma
Pfizer
J & J
Mylan
Teva
HUAPONT Pharm
Hunan Jiudian Pharm
Sun Pharma
Lunan Pharma
Jubilant Life Sciences
Amneal
HAILISHENG
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
To Get Request Sample report visit @ https://www.reportsmonitor.com/request-sample/?post=222267
Market Segment by Type, covers
Tablet
Capsule
Solution
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Hospital
Clinic
Drug Store
About Us
Reports Monitor (ReportsMonitor.com) is a platform for companies looking to meet their market research and business intelligence requirements. Our aim is to change the dynamics of the Market Research industry by providing quality intelligence backed by data. Your requirement for market forecasting is fulfilled by our exclusive quantitative and analytics driven intelligence. We have a vast collection of reports, covering maximum industries worldwide. Our process is meticulously planned and executed in order to use maximum resources and explore the market for getting genuine insights. The prime focus is to get reliable data, Decision makers can now rely on our distinct data gathering methods to get factual market forecasting and detailed analysis.
Contact Us
Jay Matthews
Direct: +1 513 549-5911
Email: sales@reportsmonitor.com
Website: http://www.reportsmonitor.com
No comments yet.