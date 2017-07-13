Global Sodium Sulfate Market Trends and Industry Forecast During 2017 – 2022

Sodium sulfate, or sodium sulphate (Na2SO4); is one of the basic raw materials used in detergent, paper, glass, textile and chemical industries and used in all types of detergents (except liquid detergents) as a filling material. Further, it is one of the ingredients of the frit in the glass industry. Sodium sulfate is widely used for the manufacturing of pulps in the paper industry, for the textile dyeing in the textile sector and for the various chemical substances in the chemical sector as well as animal feeding stuff.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Sodium Sulfate in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
NaFine Chemical Industry Group
Sichuan Union Xinli Chemcial
Huaian Salt Chemical
Hongya Qingyijiang Sodium Sulphate
Grupo Industrial Crimidesa
MINERA DE SANTA MARTA
Alkim Alkali
Lenzing Group
S.A. SULQUISA
Sichuan Meishan Tianhe Chemical
Saskatchewan Mining and Minerals
Hunan Light Industry & Salt Industry Group
Perstorp
China National Salt Jintan
Cordenka
Adisseo
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Natural Product Sodium Sulfate
Byproduct Sodium Sulfate
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Detergent and Cleaning Agent Industry
Glass Industry
Cellulose and Paper Industry
Textile and Leather Industry
Other
