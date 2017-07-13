Global Sodium Sulfate Market Trends and Industry Forecast During 2017 – 2022

Sodium sulfate, or sodium sulphate (Na2SO4); is one of the basic raw materials used in detergent, paper, glass, textile and chemical industries and used in all types of detergents (except liquid detergents) as a filling material. Further, it is one of the ingredients of the frit in the glass industry. Sodium sulfate is widely used for the manufacturing of pulps in the paper industry, for the textile dyeing in the textile sector and for the various chemical substances in the chemical sector as well as animal feeding stuff.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Sodium Sulfate in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

To Browse Complete report visit @ https://www.reportsmonitor.com/global-north-america-europe-and-asia-pacific-south-america-middle-east-and-africa-sodium-sulfate-market-2017-forecast-to-2022/

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

NaFine Chemical Industry Group

Sichuan Union Xinli Chemcial

Huaian Salt Chemical

Hongya Qingyijiang Sodium Sulphate

Grupo Industrial Crimidesa

MINERA DE SANTA MARTA

Alkim Alkali

Lenzing Group

S.A. SULQUISA

Sichuan Meishan Tianhe Chemical

Saskatchewan Mining and Minerals

Hunan Light Industry & Salt Industry Group

Perstorp

China National Salt Jintan

Cordenka

Adisseo

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

To Get Request Sample report visit @ https://www.reportsmonitor.com/request-sample/?post=229132

Market Segment by Type, covers

Natural Product Sodium Sulfate

Byproduct Sodium Sulfate

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Detergent and Cleaning Agent Industry

Glass Industry

Cellulose and Paper Industry

Textile and Leather Industry

Other

