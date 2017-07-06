Global(Europe Middle East and Africa) Medical Tapes Market Trends and Forecast 2017

Medical tape, also known as surgical tape, is a type of adhesive tape used in medicine and first aid to secure bandages or transparent dressings onto a wound. Medical tape is designed to firmly fasten onto skin, wound dressings, and latent layers of tape, too, but without damaging skin during removal.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Medical Tapes in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
To Read Complete report visit @ https://www.reportsmonitor.com/global-north-america-europe-and-asia-pacific-south-america-middle-east-and-africa-medical-tapes-market-2017-forecast-to-2022/
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
3M
Johnson & Johnson
Smith & Nephew
Medtronic
Nitto Medical
Cardinal Health
Henkel
Beiersdorf
Udaipur Surgicals
Medline Medical
Hartmann
Molnlycke
BSN
DYNAREX
McKesson
DUKAL
Winner Medical
PiaoAn Group
HaiNuo
3L Medical
Nanfang Medical
Qiaopai Medical
3H Medical
Huazhou PSA
Longer
Shandong Cheerain Medical.
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
To Get Request Sample report visit @ https://www.reportsmonitor.com/request-sample/?post=222336
Market Segment by Type, covers
Medical Breathable Non-woven Tape
Medical Breathable PE Tape
Medical Rayon Tape
Easy-tear Non-woven Cloth Tape
Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape
Waterproof Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Fixation
Wound Dressing
Others
About Us
Reports Monitor (ReportsMonitor.com) is a platform for companies looking to meet their market research and business intelligence requirements. Our aim is to change the dynamics of the Market Research industry by providing quality intelligence backed by data. Your requirement for market forecasting is fulfilled by our exclusive quantitative and analytics driven intelligence. We have a vast collection of reports, covering maximum industries worldwide. Our process is meticulously planned and executed in order to use maximum resources and explore the market for getting genuine insights. The prime focus is to get reliable data, Decision makers can now rely on our distinct data gathering methods to get factual market forecasting and detailed analysis.
Contact Us
Jay Matthews
Direct: +1 513 549-5911
Email: sales@reportsmonitor.com
Website: http://www.reportsmonitor.com
No comments yet.