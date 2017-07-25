Latest Report on Potassium Hydroxide (KOH) Market in Europe in 2017

ReportsMonitor.Com Adds EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Potassium Hydroxide (KOH) Market Report 2017 to Its Database.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Potassium Hydroxide (KOH) for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Potassium Hydroxide (KOH) market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Potassium Hydroxide (KOH) sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

OxyChem

UNID

Tessenderlo chemie

Olin Chlor Alkali

Evonik

ERCO Worldwide

Asahi Glass (AGC)

Potasse and Produits Chimiques SAS (PPC)

VYNOVA

Pan-Americana S.A.

Ercros

Albemarle

ICL

Altair Chimica

Inner Mongolia Rida Taifeng Chemical

QingHai Salt Lake Industry Group

Chengdu Huarong Chemical

Tssunfar

Xinxiang Shenma Zhenghua Chemical

Chengdu Chemical

Tianjin Longyuan Chemical

Jiangxi Zhangfeng Chemical

Taizhou Mingguang Chemical

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.reportsmonitor.com/request-sample/?post=239503

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K MT), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/MT), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Type

Solid Potassium Hydroxide

Liquid Potassium Hydroxide

By Grade

Pharma Grade

Industrial Grade

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume (K MT), market share and growth rate of Potassium Hydroxide (KOH) for each application, including

Chemical Raw Material Potassium

Pharmaceutical Industry

Light Industry

Dye Industry

Others

Table of Contents

EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Potassium Hydroxide (KOH) Market Report 2017

1 Potassium Hydroxide (KOH) Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Potassium Hydroxide (KOH)

1.2 Classification of Potassium Hydroxide (KOH)

1.2.1 EMEA Potassium Hydroxide (KOH) Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 EMEA Potassium Hydroxide (KOH) Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Solid Potassium Hydroxide

1.2.4 Liquid Potassium Hydroxide

1.3 EMEA Potassium Hydroxide (KOH) Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 EMEA Potassium Hydroxide (KOH) Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022

1.3.2 Chemical Raw Material Potassium

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.4 Light Industry

1.3.5 Dye Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 EMEA Potassium Hydroxide (KOH) Market by Region

1.4.1 EMEA Potassium Hydroxide (KOH) Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Middle East Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 Africa Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 EMEA Market Size (Value and Volume) of Potassium Hydroxide (KOH) (2012-2022)

1.5.1 EMEA Potassium Hydroxide (KOH) Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 EMEA Potassium Hydroxide (KOH) Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

BROWSE FULL TABLE OF CONTENTS and REPORT DESCRIPTION @ https://www.reportsmonitor.com/emea-europe-middle-east-and-africa-potassium-hydroxide-koh-market-report-2017/

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Product Picture of Potassium Hydroxide (KOH)

Figure EMEA Potassium Hydroxide (KOH) Sales Volume (K MT) by Type (2012-2022)

Figure EMEA Potassium Hydroxide (KOH) Sales Volume Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

Figure Solid Potassium Hydroxide Product Picture

Figure Liquid Potassium Hydroxide Product Picture

Figure EMEA Potassium Hydroxide (KOH) Sales Volume (K MT) by Application (2012-2022)

Figure EMEA Sales Market Share of Potassium Hydroxide (KOH) by Application in 2016

Figure Chemical Raw Material Potassium Examples

Table Key Downstream Customer in Chemical Raw Material Potassium

Figure Pharmaceutical Industry Examples

Table Key Downstream Customer in Pharmaceutical Industry

Figure Light Industry Examples

About Us:

Reports Monitor (ReportsMonitor.com) is a platform to meet the market research and business intelligence requirements. Our aim is to change the dynamics of the Market Research industry by providing quality intelligence backed by data. Your requirement for market forecasting is fulfilled by our exclusive quantitative and analytics driven intelligence. We have a vast collection of reports, covering maximum industries worldwide. Our process is meticulously planned and executed in order to use maximum resources and explore the market for getting genuine insights. Decision makers can now rely on our distinct data gathering methods to get factual market forecasting and detailed analysis.

Contact Us:

Jay Matthews

Direct: +1 513 549-5911



Email: sales@reportsmonitor.com

Website: www.reportsmonitor.com

Vind ik leuk: Like Laden…