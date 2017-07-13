Medical Electrodes Market showing Compound annual growth rate and forecast till 2022

Medical electrodes mean that kind of surgical electrodes used with electrosurgical generators in this report, which is electrosurgical electrodes. Medical electrodes are widely used in diagnosis, monitoring and therapy of the patient. Medical electrodes can be applied to fields of general surgery, gynecology surgery, urologic surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cosmetic surgery, neurosurgery and brain etc. The well-known medical electrodes include electroencephalography (EEG, for recording brain activity), electrocardiography (ECG, recording heart beats) and electroconvulsive therapy (ECT, electrical brain stimulation) electrodes etc.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Medical Electrodes in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

3M

Ambu

Covidien-Medtronic

GE Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson

GSI Technologies

Olympus Corporation

Conmed Corporation

Eschmann Equipment

Graphic Controls

Tianrun Medical

B. Braun

Stryker

Kirwan Surgical

Utah Medical

ZOLL Medical

Shining Health Care

Bovie Medical

Rhythmlink International

Ardiem Medical

Greatbatch Medical

Ad-Tech Medical

Screentec Medical

Kls Martin Group

Erbe Elektromedizin

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Disposable Medical Electrodes

Reusable Medical Electrodes

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

ECG

EEG

EMG

Defibrillation

Others

