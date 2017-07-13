Medical Electrodes Market showing Compound annual growth rate and forecast till 2022

Medical electrodes mean that kind of surgical electrodes used with electrosurgical generators in this report, which is electrosurgical electrodes. Medical electrodes are widely used in diagnosis, monitoring and therapy of the patient. Medical electrodes can be applied to fields of general surgery, gynecology surgery, urologic surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cosmetic surgery, neurosurgery and brain etc. The well-known medical electrodes include electroencephalography (EEG, for recording brain activity), electrocardiography (ECG, recording heart beats) and electroconvulsive therapy (ECT, electrical brain stimulation) electrodes etc.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Medical Electrodes in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
3M
Ambu
Covidien-Medtronic
GE Healthcare
Johnson & Johnson
GSI Technologies
Olympus Corporation
Conmed Corporation
Eschmann Equipment
Graphic Controls
Tianrun Medical
B. Braun
Stryker
Kirwan Surgical
Utah Medical
ZOLL Medical
Shining Health Care
Bovie Medical
Rhythmlink International
Ardiem Medical
Greatbatch Medical
Ad-Tech Medical
Screentec Medical
Kls Martin Group
Erbe Elektromedizin
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Disposable Medical Electrodes
Reusable Medical Electrodes
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
ECG
EEG
EMG
Defibrillation
Others
