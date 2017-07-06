Medical Plastics Extrusion Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend 2017-2022

"In the medical device field, extrusion is used to create catheters, IV and drainage tubing, needle and syringe caps, and any other kind of component or device that requires a profiled tube or shaft.

Medical Plastics Extrusion is the medical devices that are extruded by extruding machine, which are mainly medical tubing. "

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Medical Plastics Extrusion in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Vesta

Vention Medical

Putnam Plastics

Pexco

Raumedic

Fluortek

VistaMed

Teel Plastics

Biomerics

A.P. Extrusion

ACE

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Medical Tubing

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Clinic

Other

