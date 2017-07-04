Satellite based Automatic Identification Systems Market: Europe Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2021

The global satellite based automatic identification systems (S-AIS) market to grow at a CAGR of 24.76% during the period 2017-2022.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems in Europe market, especially in Germany, UK, France, Russia, and Italy. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

StormGeo

ExactEarth

Iridium Communications

ORBCOMM

Saab

Thales

New JRC

Furuno Electric

Garmin International

Raytheon

L-3 Communications

Kongsberg

Raymarine

Maritec

Market Segment by Countries, covering

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Market Segment by Type, covers

Class A Transponder

Class B Transponder

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Ship

Defense

Aerospace

Intelligence & Security

Other

There are 17 Chapters to deeply display the Europe Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems market.

Chapter 1, to describe Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Europe, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the Europe market by countries, covering Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems, for each country, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 12, Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

Chapter 14, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 15, to describe Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

Chapter 16 and 17, to describe Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Table of Contents Overview

3 Europe Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 Europe Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Europe Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Europe Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Price by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 5 Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Market Competition Trend

4 Europe Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Market Analysis by Countries (2012-2017)

4.1 Europe Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Sales Market Share by Countries (2012-2017)

4.2 Europe Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Sales by Countries (2012-2017)

4.3 Europe Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Revenue (Value) by Countries (2012-2017)

5 Europe Market Segmentation Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems by Type

5.1 Europe Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.1.1 Europe Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.1.2 Europe Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.2 Class A Transponder Sales Growth and Price

5.2.1 Europe Class A Transponder Sales Growth (2012-2017)

5.2.2 Europe Class A Transponder Price (2012-2017)

5.3 Class B Transponder Sales Growth and Price

5.3.1 Europe Class B Transponder Sales Growth (2012-2017)

5.3.2 Europe Class B Transponder Price (2012-2017)

