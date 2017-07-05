Scandium Oxide (Cas 12060-08-1) Market Share Analysis Report 2017

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Scandium Oxide (Cas 12060-08-1) for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Scandium Oxide (Cas 12060-08-1) market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Scandium Oxide (Cas 12060-08-1) sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Intermix-met

LTD.INRAMTECH

Atlantic Equipment

Treibacher

Low Hanging Fruit

Hunan Oriental Scandium

CNMC (Guangxi) Pgma

Rare Earth Aluminum (Funing)

Hunan Rare Earth Metal Materia

Huizhou Top Metal Material

Wante Special New material

Ganzhou Kemingrui

GORING High-Tech Material

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K MT), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/MT), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Scandium Oxide 99.9%

Scandium Oxide 99.99%

Scandium Oxide 99.999%

Scandium Oxide 99.9995%

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume (K MT), market share and growth rate of Scandium Oxide (Cas 12060-08-1) for each application, including

Electric and Light Source Materials

Al-Sc Alloys

Laser Materials

Other Applications

