Worldwide Drugs for Malaria Market 2017 Forecast to 2022

Drugs for malaria or antimalarial medications are also known as anti-malarial drugs. Anti-malarial drugs treat or Prevention malaria, a disease that occurs in tropical, subtropical, and some temperate regions of the world. The disease is caused by a parasite, Plasmodium, which belongs to a group of one-celled organisms known as protozoa. The only way to get malaria is to be bitten by a certain type of mosquito that has bitten someone who has the disease.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Drugs for Malaria in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Cipla
Guilin Pharmaceutical
IPCA Laboratories
GlaxoSmithKline
Mylan Labs
Roche
Novartis
Sanofi Aventis
Ajanta Pharma
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Aryl Aminoalcohol Compounds
Antifolate Compounds
Artemisinin Compounds
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Prevention
Treatment
Other
