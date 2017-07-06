Worldwide Vaccine Refrigerators Market 2017 Forecast to 2022

A vaccine refrigerator is a refrigeration unit designed specifically for storing vaccines and other temperature-sensitive medical supplies, most of which need to be held at temperatures lower than that of a conventional fridge. The unit provides extremely stable low temperatures to prevent degradation of vaccines and other products, along with options like alarms and backup power to provide complete protection. In the report we mainly calculated the refrigerator range from 2°to 8°.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Vaccine Refrigerators in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Panasonic
Dometic
Haier
Helmer
SO-LOW
Follett
Standex
Thermo Fisher
Dulas
Vestfrost Solutions
Migali Scientific
Felix Storch
Indrel
SunDanzer
Sun Frost
Sure Chill
Woodley
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Common Indoor Vaccine Refrigerators
Cold Chain Vaccine Refrigerators
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Hospitals
Epidemic Prevention Station
Others
